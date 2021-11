Okaloosa County Sheriffs catch driver of truck that caught fire on I-10 after running

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook they found the driver of a pickup truck after the truck rolled over and caught fire on I-10.

OCSO says they are working with Florida Highway Patrol on the charges of the driver from the developments of the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.