ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man has been arrested after burglarizing a Little Caesars Pizza dressed in only boxer shorts, socks and a Little Caesars apron, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning, Chad Corn, 35, decided to check the door to the Little Caesars on Navy Blvd. Deputies say he found the door to be unsecured and went inside the empty business.

After grabbing two bottles of water and a wrapped brownie, he made his way to the door, which was now locked, according to deputies. Corn then climbed onto the oven and popped through the ceiling tile and according to deputies, Corn began to struggle, grabbing a group of wires to help stabilize himself. Corn then fell through the ceiling to the ground when the alarm started going off.

Deputies said he made his way to the drive-thru window when the phone started to ring and he answered it. Corn then grabbed a receipt and wrote a note. Deputies said he then crawled out of the drive-thru window and into the parking lot, where he was met by Deputy Jonathan Hill.

Corn was charged with burglary and petit theft and was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $30,000 bond.