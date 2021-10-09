Florida Man charged with battery and child abuse, says Okaloosa Sheriffs

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with domestic violence-related battery and child abuse after shoving a woman and teen down wooden stairs.

Herman Newton, 43, was arrested after an argument erupted on Canary Way on Oct. 7, according to a news release from the OCSO.

The female victim said Newton held her down by the throat and later forcefully pulled the teen out of bed, according to the OCSO.

The teen tried to defend the woman with a lawnmower blade but accidentally cut her hand in the attempt, according to the release.

The dispute led to the front porch where Newton pushed the woman and teen down the wooden steps, according to the release.

Newton tested positive for methamphetamine after the OCSO discovered a smoking pipe on him.