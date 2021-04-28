Florida man arrested on child porn charges after online tip

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 31-year-old Brian Cowan is facing 15 counts of child pornography charges.

OCSO says a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Bowan. They say at least 10 images of child sexual abuse were sent to others on Google Drive.

The images were said to depict children ranging from 3 to 9 years old.

Cowan was arrested on April 22. He also faces 10 counts of transmission of child pornography, as well as use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

