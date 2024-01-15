WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, a man wanted in Jacksonville was arrested in DeFuniak Springs.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Mynor Edmundo Perez Garcia who was wanted on 13 counts of capital sexual battery of a minor.

The U.S. Marshal’s Regional Task Force, Walton County Sheriffs Deputies, and other agencies attempted to arrest him outside a home on Constitution Avenue. Garcia ran into the home and through the back door where he was met by additional Marshals. He again attempted to run back into the home and began actively resisting arrest.

Garcia was taken into custody and faces new charges of resisting arrest and possession of fraudulent identification. He was issued a $2,500 bond and awaits extradition to Duval County.