Florida man arrested for narcotics and more than $12k, says Okaloosa Sheriffs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mary Esther man was arrested on Oct. 9 after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found narcotics and more than $12,000 in cash in his car.

Kevon Prince-Robinson, 20, was pulled over for a traffic violation in the Fort Walton Beach area.

After an OCSO K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, police conducted a search and found 112 grams of Xanax bars, MDMA, marijuana, and more than $12,000 in cash.

Digital scales were also found in the car, according to a news release from the OCSO.

Prince-Robinson, who is currently on felony probation, is now charged with trafficking in amphetamines, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia according to the release.