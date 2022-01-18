Florida man arrested for meth during traffic stop

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Florida man was arrested for possession of Meth during a traffic stop. The man was first put in handcuffs over an out-of-state warrant, but soon found himself in local trouble after a K-9 discovered drugs in his vehicle.

Michael Bratton, 41, was stopped by a WCSO deputy after speeding on County Road 1087 Monday night, according to an arrest report. The deputy clocked Bratton traveling 66 mph within a 55 mph limit zone. When the deputy made a u-turn Bratton pulled into a driveway where the deputy was able to conduct the traffic stop.

A K9 unit was requested to the traffic stop.

Bratton was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest in a different state. Bratton was soon released from handcuffs when the deputy found out that the warrant of arrest was not allowed to be transported since they were in the state of Florida.

K9 was then released to sniff the air around the vehicle. The K9 had alerted deputies of a positive scent from the vehicle.

A search was conducted on the vehicle both Bratton and his passenger were detained after illegal drugs had been found within the vehicle.

Inside, deputies found a brown paper bag under the passenger seat with an unused brillo pad and unused glass smoke device, both typically used in drug use. Because these had been new and unused Bratton’s passenger was not charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Under the driver’s seat, deputies found:

Four bags of methamphetemine – 56.8 grams

Alprazolam

Clonazepam

Diazepam

digital scale

used glass smoking device containing drug residue

small jewlrey size plastic baggies

17.9 grams of a green leady substance suspected to be marijuana.

Deputies also found a nylon case filled with $956, which was submitted as evidence.

Bratton was arrested and being charged with one count of trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bratton was taken to Walton County Jail.