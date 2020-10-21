Florida man accused of punching McDonald’s customer, threatening manager with cleaver

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Okaloosa County is accused of randomly punching a customer in a McDonald’s drive-thru and also threatening the manager with a cleaver.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the confrontation happened Tuesday night at a McDonald’s on Eglin Parkway.

The customer says the suspect walked up to his car, punched him in the face without warning, then grabbed the victim’s groin and bit his finger.

Deputies say the suspect left only to come back with a cleaver to threaten the manager.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the suspect near another restaurant. Deputies say they tased him, but it appeared to have no effect.

Deputies say the suspect then hit one of them in the head with a chair and punched another in the chest.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Xue Chen of Shalimar, is facing charges that include aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence.

