Florida License plate renewal outage at Tax Collector offices, statewide error

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- The following is a news release from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s office.
Due to a statewide system error, all Tax Collector offices are unable to print license plate renewals at this time. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is working to get the system back up. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you when the system is restored.Escambia County Tax Collector
You can renew your registration online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com and pick it up at your convenience tomorrow at the location of your choice.
Residents are advised to check the website, EscambiaTaxCollector.com for updates on this outage and other tax collector services.