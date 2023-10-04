SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa Correctional Institute inmate on Tuesday was found guilty of aggravated battery by a person detained in prison and two counts of possession of a weapon on the grounds of a correctional institution.

Justin Noelker, who was serving a prison sentence for stabbing two people in Brevard County, Florida, stabbed his cellmate multiple times in the back, neck and head on Nov. 23, 2021. He was armed with two homemade weapons.

The victim had significant injuries including a punctured lung.

Circuit Judge sentenced Noelker to 60 years in the Department of Corrections. Noelker was sentenced based on the Prison Releasee Reoffender guidelines due to his criminal history.

The Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant State Attorney Kari Garrett prosecuted the case.