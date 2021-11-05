Florida Highway Patrol needs help identifying subjects possibly involved in hit and run crash last month

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers are asking for help identifying a hit and run suspect.

Troopers responded to a crash that happened around 5:00 am Oct. 7 near Riverwood Drive in Okaloosa County. 

The crash occurred after an unknown vehicle crossed into the bicycle lane hit a cyclist and fled the scene, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cyclist died from his injuries, according to the release.

Troopers are looking for a “large Penske style box truck” in Okaloosa County. Troopers believe that this truck was a witness to the crash or possibly involved in the crash.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers or Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 873-7020. 

