Florida Governor to hold Sunday COVID-19 Update in Pensacola

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding his next regular COVID-19 update in Northwest Florida. The governor’s office sent an email saying today’s briefing would be at 1:30.

The visit to our area comes as the state continues to see large single-day increases in Coronavirus cases. Some local governments are also increasing COVID-19 precautions amid the rising cases. Days ago, Pensacola’s mayor issued a state of emergency ordering residents and employees to wear masks inside businesses within city limits.

