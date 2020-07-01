Florida governor signs abortion parental consent bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent’s permission before having an abortion under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis chose to sign the abortion bill with no fanfare and out of the public eye on Tuesday. DeSantis asked lawmakers to send him the bill during his State of the State speech that kicked off the legislative session in January. The bill was passed in February, but the legislative leaders didn’t send it to DeSantis until this month.
