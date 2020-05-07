Florida Governor, fire crews head to Santa Rosa County for Five Mile Swamp Fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis will head to Santa Rosa County Thursday as the Five Mile Swamp Fire continues to burn.

The Santa Rosa County Emergency Management says as of Wednesday night, the fire is 20% contained. Crews are out assessing the damage done Thursday morning.

At least 12 structures have been destroyed.

The Jacksonville mayor tweeted the strike team from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called in to assist with the wildfires burning.

Wildfires are raging in the panhandle. We got a request from the state for resources to assist with a Santa Rosa Five Mile Swamp Fire. We are sending @jfrdjax strike team consisting of five engines and a chief officer. They will be leaving ASAP for an unknown duration. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 7, 2020

