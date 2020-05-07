Florida Governor, fire crews head to Santa Rosa County for Five Mile Swamp Fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis will head to Santa Rosa County Thursday as the Five Mile Swamp Fire continues to burn.
The Santa Rosa County Emergency Management says as of Wednesday night, the fire is 20% contained. Crews are out assessing the damage done Thursday morning.
At least 12 structures have been destroyed.
The Jacksonville mayor tweeted the strike team from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called in to assist with the wildfires burning.
