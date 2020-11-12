Florida governor drafts ‘anti-mob’ legislation to expand Stand Your Ground law

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron Desantis is proposing expanding the state’s controversial Stand Your Ground law as part of an “anti-mob” crackdown, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Not everyone supports the governor’s proposal that could allow armed citizens to shoot someone they suspect of looting during a protest.

“No one deserves to die over protests,” Charles Williams said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Williams is the Organizing Lead for the Pensacola Dream Defenders. This group has led several peaceful protests after the police killing of Tymar Crawford, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

He’s concerned about the wording of the proposal and the message it may send to those who disagree with the protests against racial injustice.

“It’s so complex and it’s so open the way they have it even written so you know it almost seems like it’s a clear dog whistle to people,” Williams said. “A clear call to vigilantes to go out and do crazy things.”

The proposal defines looting as burglary within 500 feet of a violent or disorderly assembly.

“When it comes to the looting, I haven’t even seen that so that’s almost like an excuse in my opinion to give to other people to use and cause more harm and cause more lives lost,” Williams said.

Earlier this year, we saw a driver run over a protester in Pensacola. In this proposal, it would offer immunity to drivers who claim they unintentionally killed or injured a protester who was blocking traffic.

“I’m not aggressively doing anything to hurt anyone but you actually have the power to run me over and kill me and that’s excusable to our governor,” he said. “It’s just crazy.”

No bills have been filed in the house or senate. This is only a draft.

The legislative session starts the first week of March.

