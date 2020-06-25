Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs education bill to expand Florida Scholarship Program

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill in Tampa Thursday that is aimed to help lower income families seek education more suited for their child(ren).

This new bill expands upon the Florida Scholarship Program. DeSantis explains the course in which this bill started.

We had success doing the Family Empowerment Scholarship during my first year as governor because we had 15 to 20 thousand kids sitting on wait-list for Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. And we believe that we wanted those kids off the wait-list and wanted to be able to empower parents. Many of them are low-income parents. Many of them are single mothers, working mothers — to have a meaningful choice and to get their child in the best environment. So, we did the Family Empowerment Scholarship which effectively cleared the wait-list. But what we found was that there was a lot of support. There was a lot of interest in utilizing that. So, we knew that we needed to make sure we weren’t going to let the wait-list build up again and in the future. Governor DeSantis

The bill DeSantis signed Thursday will only be an extension to an already successful program in place.

Wednesday, DeSantis signed a bill to increase the teacher salary minimum from the bottom 25 states to the top 5.

DeSantis says it’s been a tough fight regarding some of these education bills. But the signing of Wednesday’s bill was a great victory.

