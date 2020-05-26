Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints two new justices to Florida Supreme Court

WKRGMIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday appointed two new judges to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis appointed John Couriel, a Miami attorney with the firm Kobre & Kim, and Renatha Francis, a Palm Beach County circuit court judge, to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis commended Couriel, a private attorney and Harvard graduate, for giving up a huge salary to be able to serve the public. Francis, DeSantis said, is the first Caribbean-American to serve on the Florida Supreme Court.

Couriel and Francis will former justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck on the Florida Supreme Court.

LATEST STORIES