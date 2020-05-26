Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints two new justices to Florida Supreme Court

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRGMIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday appointed two new judges to the Florida Supreme Court. 

DeSantis appointed John Couriel, a Miami attorney with the firm Kobre & Kim, and Renatha Francis, a Palm Beach County circuit court judge, to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis commended Couriel, a private attorney and Harvard graduate, for giving up a huge salary to be able to serve the public. Francis, DeSantis said, is the first Caribbean-American to serve on the Florida Supreme Court. 

Couriel and Francis will former justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck on the Florida Supreme Court.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories