Florida Gov. DeSantis gives shoutout to WWII veteran

by: WKRG Staff

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a moment Friday to recognize a 99-year-old WWII veteran for his services.

“He’s fixing to turn 100 years old, but he looks a lot younger than that,” the governor said. “He looks like he could go another nine innings. So thank you very much.”

After the crowd applauded the shoutout, the man drew a round of applause of his own when he said how much he supported the governor and the legislation he was signing.

Governor DeSantis was in Okaloosa County to sign a bill banning sanctuary cities in the state.

