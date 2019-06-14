Florida Gov. DeSantis gives shoutout to WWII veteran

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a moment Friday to recognize a 99-year-old WWII veteran for his services.

“He’s fixing to turn 100 years old, but he looks a lot younger than that,” the governor said. “He looks like he could go another nine innings. So thank you very much.”

After the crowd applauded the shoutout, the man drew a round of applause of his own when he said how much he supported the governor and the legislation he was signing.

Governor DeSantis was in Okaloosa County to sign a bill banning sanctuary cities in the state.