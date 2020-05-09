Florida Forest Service reports Five Mile Swamp, Hurst Hammock fire at 50% containment

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — The Five Mile Swamp fire has burned 2100 acres and is now fifty percent contained in the coming days as well as the fire at Hurst Hammock. Firefighters hope for calm or no wind and higher levels of humidity in the atmosphere.

They’re hoping we won’t see anything again like we saw Wednesday.

Interstate 10 was shut down after the Five Mile Swamp fire jumped across the highway four times.

Fourteen homes have been destroyed, seven homes damaged, .and 13 other buildings were destroyed or damaged.

One firefighter talked to us about the most challenging part of the job this week.

“Terrain..sometimes. As you can see on the heavy right there all the mud in it. Just being able to stand up and move the vegetation out,” he says.

Some homeowners were spared, while others close-by weren’t as lucky.

“For the ones who are returning to no homes, we definitely reach our hearts out to them..and pray for their families”

Crews spent Friday creating 30 to 40 foot wide containment lines killing all vegetation that could fuel the fire.

