Florida Forest Service hosts FFA forestry competition

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Forest Service partnered with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) to host the District Forestry Career Development Events.

The competition was held Oct. 12 at Bear Lake Recreation Area. Last year the event got canceled due to COVID-19.

The contests tested both middle and high school students on their forestry knowledge and skills. Students competed with other schools in the FFA district 1. District ranges from Washington to Escambia Counties.

Students were tested on tree identification, forestry equipment identification, forest disorders and timber cruising. The competition introduces students to forest management and prepares students for college in forestry programs.

Seven high schools and three middle schools brought a total of 17 teams for a total of 87 students and agricultural teachers.

Tate High School’s Synoma Perea took the top individual spot as she and her teammates took home the top spot in the team competition.

In the middle school competition, Abby Vernier from Beulah Middle School took top honors while

Beulah A took top team honors.