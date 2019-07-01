Florida drivers react to new texting and driving law that starts today

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Drivers are reacting to the ban on texting and driving that starts Monday. From now until the end of the year, officers will be pulling people over who are texting and driving to get them warnings. After the 1st of next year, officers will be able to give drivers tickets, that can cost up to $100.

One driver says he always texts and it’s going to be a big change.

“I’ll be more aware of it now,” He said. “I’ll try not to do it as much because it’s now a law, I’ll just have to look out for cops.”

Some drivers say the new law can save a lot of lives. One man says he never uses his phone while he’s driving.

“I don’t text and drive,” He said. “I don’t even talk on the phone. If my phone rings I’ll pull off on the side of the road and answer it.”

The law does not include using navigational maps or using your phone while your car is not moving.