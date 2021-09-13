Florida divers honor 9/11 anniversary at underwater memorial

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida divers honored the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at an underwater memorial this weekend. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins dove down to it Saturday off the coast of Destin.

The memorial sits about four miles offshore and lives more than 60 feet below the surface.

Local divers made the memorial a few years ago with stones from the pentagon and steel poles from the twin towers.

Emerald Coast Scuba divers go down once a year on 9/11 to replace the American Flag hanging on it

