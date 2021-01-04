Florida deputy T-boned by home invader in stolen vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person fleeing a home invasion in a stolen car early Monday morning T-boned a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant.

The WCSO Lieutenant was driving north on Highway 83 through the intersection of Highway 90 when a GMC SUV hit the Lieutenant’s driver side. Six individuals fled the SUV on foot and five were apprehended. The sixth person is still on the run.

Shortly after the crash WCSO discovered the six individuals were involved in a home invasion where they forced themselves into a home on Bruce Avenue. One victim was hit in the head with a bottle and two children were pepper-sprayed.

The SUV came back stolen from Vero Beach, Florida.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said, “We were fortunate we had a lot of deputis in the area on their way to training who were quickly able to get everyone in custody. We are monitoring our employee’s status and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”

