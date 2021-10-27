Florida deputies say man pepper-sprayed them while camping on military property

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Sean Perkins for battery on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies say Perkins pepper-sprayed them while they tried to detain him Wednesday morning for camping illegally on military property.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Perkins built a make-shift campsite off Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach.

When deputies arrived, Perkins ran away into traffic and sprayed the deputies as they chased him.

OCSO says Perkins was being detained for trespassing, misuse of 911, and a pedestrian violation. Perkins is now charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and resisting arrest without violence.

The deputies involved were treated on scene by EMS for the pepper spray.