Florida deputies investigate accidental drowning of missing child in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating the death of a missing child by accidental drowning.

Deputies say a call was made in regards to a missing child that walked away from a home in Gulf Breeze on Greenview Lane.

The community and deputies searched the neighborhood looking for the child. Police say the search lasted for several hours with no success.

According to deputies, the child’s body was located at approximately 1:45 PM. This discovery prompted deputies to investigate the case as an accidental drowning.

This is an active investigation. Deputies say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

