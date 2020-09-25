Florida deputies arrest Pace man for threats made to UWF through online gaming system

UPDATE (2:47 PM) — The University of West Florida provided a statement regarding the school threat issue.

Here’s the statement:

The University of West Florida was notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office of these serious charges. The University took immediate action and is cooperating with authorities to the fullest extent possible.

The safety of the campus community is the University’s top priority. These matters are taken very seriously and our UWF Police officers are well-trained and prepared for these types of situations.

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Pace for making threats to the University of West Florida through an online gaming system.

Tuesday are when deputies took action to look into this threat with the FBI’s cooperation.

From confidential information retrieved, Shane Rei Davis was the man named to have made numerous threats towards UWF.

Deputies say, “The threats were very specific in nature and were taken extremely seriously by law enforcement.”

These were the following threats made, according to SRCSO:

“I just have to get 34 kills to be a legend”

“but i calculate around 50”

“you will see the biggest school shooting”

“ill carry more ammo than these unprepared retards”

“i will be the best school shooter”

“i will be a legend”

“you will all feel my pain”

Given the type of threats made as well as the evidence, Davis was arrested and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

