Florida Dept of Health issues health advisory for Cinco Bayou

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health (FDH) in Okaloosa County issues a health advisory for Cinco Bayou in Fort Walton Beach. The advisory is due to wastewater.

The FDH say water with wastewater presents several health hazards and may contain human sewage and microbs. The FDH also strongly suggests washing ones self thoroughly if you have come in contact with wastewater, especially before eating or drinking anything.

Okaloosa County Water and Sewer is performing water quality monitoring and testing, and once satisfactory levels are achieved the public will be notified.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residents and visitors are encouraged to contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or visit www.healthyokaloosa.com.

The full news release can be read below:

“The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has issued a health advisory for Cinco Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release. The health advisory is in place from Gap Creek to Ewing Court, to include the boat ramp area on Water Street.

Waters contaminated with wastewater presents several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human sewage with microbes that could cause gastro-intestinal and other diseases. Anyone who comes into contact with the affected waterway should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the affected waters.

Okaloosa County Water and Sewer is performing water quality monitoring and testing, and once satisfactory results are achieved, the health advisory will be lifted through a future press release.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residents and visitors are encouraged to contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or visit www.healthyokaloosa.com.”

LATEST STORIES