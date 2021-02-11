Florida Department of Health reminds Okaloosa County residents to return for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Unedited press release from Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) reminds residents to return for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine who received first doses by DOH-Okaloosa Jan.25, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. Everyone who received a first dose is eligible to receive the second dose.

Persons receiving their second doses will not need to register for their second appointment. Individuals should return at the same time and location of their first dose on the date provided on their COVID-19 Vaccination Record card. Individuals will need to complete another screening and consent form to receive their second dose. These are available on our website. For those that cannot access the forms in advance, a paper copy will be provided at your appointment time.

Please return on Feb. 15 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center (first vaccine received on Jan. 25), Feb.17 at DOH-Okaloosa in Ft. Walton Beach (first vaccine received on Jan. 27), Feb.18 at the Crestview Community Center (first vaccine received on Jan. 28).

These vaccination events are not open for first dose or unscheduled appointments.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines show effectiveness of nearly 95% protection from COVID-19 illness. It is very important to receive the second dose in order to receive this extraordinary level of protection. Vaccines are an important tool to help end the pandemic. Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve full protection.

Many people are concerned about side effects being more severe with the second dose. Most people will probably experience something like what you feel right before you come down with a cold. If symptoms develop, these usually occur within 24-30 hours after receiving the second dose and generally last hours to a couple of days. Most symptoms can be managed with ibuprofen or acetaminophen and rest. Worldwide, serious reactions are very rare.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until two weeks after your second shot.

Even with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in current use today, it remains very important to continue the personal protection measures of face masking, social distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact in any gatherings of people, from large to small events even after you are fully vaccinated. Many people ask why? There are two major reasons:

The COVID-19 vaccine, after two doses, is 95% effective at protecting most people from COVID-19 illness and helps reduce the severity of symptoms. However, there is currently no evidence that the vaccine prevents asymptomatic infection (person is infected but has no illness). Further knowledge is needed and will be learned as more people are vaccinated in our country and the world and we monitor the impact of vaccination on the spread of the disease. All vaccines work best to prevent disease only when enough people have gotten the vaccine. This is called “herd immunity.” It is estimated that 70% of the world’s population will need to be vaccinated to have enough herd immunity to significantly slow or stop this pandemic. We are still a long way from that 70%.

Drive-Thru Clinic Instructions

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record card they received after their first dose.

All individuals being vaccinated must show a valid government-issued ID at the vaccination site. This can include a passport, driver’s license or military identification card.

Please arrive on-time. Individuals arriving early can cause delays and longer lines.

The vaccination clinic will be drive-thru only, and all individuals will remain in their vehicle for the duration of the clinic. Individuals receiving the vaccine are asked to wear short-sleeve shirts and remove any jackets/coats when arriving. Please also wear a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises individuals to be monitored for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Individuals will be directed to a waiting area to park and should plan accordingly.