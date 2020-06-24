Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County announces additional Mobile Test Date for June 25

Unedited press release from Florida Health Okaloosa County

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOHOkaloosa) and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services (Okaloosa County EMS) are
partnering to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents and are providing
additional testing date for June 25.

Drive-Thru Testing Schedule*
Thursday, June 25
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.**
Crestview Community Center
1446 Commerce Dr.
Crestview, FL

*date is subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.
**Limited to 400 tests. If 400 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will
close.

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms
can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to
complete the test without restraint.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race,
ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should
remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.
If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and
continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via
telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is still available at DOH-Okaloosa for anyone wanting testing, symptoms or
no symptoms. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available
Monday – Friday.

