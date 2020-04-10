Florida Democrats say Trump should reopen Obamacare enrollment

People without insurance less likely to be tested, seek treatment for COVID-19

Florida Democrats are demanding President Donald Trump reopen the Affordable Care Act marketplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say reopening the marketplace would help thousands of unemployed Floridians gain health insurance. Democrats also urged the president to drop his lawsuit against the ACA which is scheduled to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.

“Every American is at risk and deserves access to health care and they shouldn’t go broke to do it,” said Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents the Boca Raton zrea in congress. “Floridians are running out of options.”

Florida leads the nation in the number of residents enrolled in the Obamacare exchange in 2020, with more than 1.9 million people. A repeal of the law also could affect Floridians who have been able to obtain coverage despite pre-existing health conditions. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that there are 3.1 million residents with pre-existing conditions.