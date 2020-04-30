Florida Democrats rip DeSantis for re-opening plans

Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open Florida is being hammered by Democrats in the Sunshine State.

Wednesday, DeSantis released his Phase 1 of his plan based on findings from his Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee. Demoratic leaders say that group was loaded with big business executives and Republican loyalists at the expense of labor reprentatives, frontline medical professionals, and epidemiologists.

“More than 1,000 Floridians have died in this pandemic, but you wouldn’t know it listening to Governor DeSantis,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. “DeSantis did not spend his time at the bully pulpit thanking frontline workers or consoling families who have lost loved ones, but deriding the media and ‘doom and gloom’ scientific models that showed a no-action scenario.”

Rizzo also demanded to know specifically how much testing will be done. DeSantis claimed Florida would ramp up to 30,000-40,00 tests by early next week, which is more than triple the current statewide average of 12,144 tests a day.