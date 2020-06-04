Florida Democrat leader rips president over his voter registration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The head of the Democratic party in Florida says President Trump may have committed voter fraud by trying to registering to vote in Florida. The Washington Post reported the president registered using the White House as his address, then submitted a second voter registration application using Mar-a-Lago’s address.

“After spending weeks politicizing vote-by-mail and lying about voter fraud, it’s once again clear that Trump is guilty of what he accuses others of doing,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo. “Floridians are sick of Trump’s double standards and cheap attempts to suppress their right to vote — and will hold him accountable at the ballot box in November. He’s a president, not a king.”



The Washington Post article claims last September, President Trump listed his Washington, D.C. address on his Florida voting registration application. A month later, Trump resubmitted his application using his Florida Mar-a-Lago address. In March he voted by mail in Florida’s Republican primary.

In the early 1990’s, however, when converting Mar-a-Lago’s use from a single-family residence to a private club, his attorney told Palm Beach County officials that Trump would not live at the club, but would have use of the facilities like other members.

Monday, in a conference call with governors, the president declared, “I live in Manhattan.” Trump voted in New York in 2016.