Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,758 new cases following weekend spike

TAMPA (WFLA/WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

The numbers released by state health officials Monday morning show a 1,758 case increase, bringing the total positive cases to 77,326. The death count increased by seven, bringing the death toll to 2,938.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 12 of the last 13 days. The health department reported the largest spike and first 2,000-plus case count Saturday when the state reported 2,581 cases.

As of Sunday, of everyone tested for COVID-19 in Florida, 5% of them have been positive for the virus.

The United States has eclipsed 2 million cases of the virus, with over 115,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen nearly 8 million cases, with over 400,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases on the Gulf Coast as of Monday:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Total Cases: 999

Deaths: 38

Hospitalizations: 69

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 293

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 27

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total Cases: 337

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 49

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: