Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops 4% in new tests; state eclipses 100k cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida surpassed 100,000 cases of coronavirus Monday while the percent of new people testing positive dropped more than four percent.

While surpassing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 is a grim milestone, the Florida Dept. of Health was able to report some positive news Monday, as the percent of positive results from new cases dropped from 11.9% to 7.7%.

The state saw 2,926 new cases of the coronavirus reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,217. Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 19 of the last 20 days.

The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 7.74% Monday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 8.98%. State officials say a total of 33,831 people tested negative while 3,338 tests came back positive.

The death count increased by 12 Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,173. Hospitalizations have reached 13,119.

County-by-county breakdown:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY: 951 confirmed cases and 41 reported deaths

SANTA ROSA COUNTY: 345 confirmed cases and 9 reported deaths

OKALOOSA COUNTY: 421 confirmed cases and 6 reported deaths

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

