Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz says NAS Pensacola shooting was ‘planned terrorist attack, shooter not alone’

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted Saturday that the shooting at NAS Pensacola was a “planned terrorist attack and the shooter wasn’t alone.”

Gaetz said he spoke with Saudi Ambassador Reema Al-Saud and received her condolences. Gaetz also “expressed in the strongest possible terms that we expect to conduct our investigation with full cooperation & no interference from the Kingdom. “

Gaetz serves as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district, which spans from Escambia County to portions of Holmes County.

