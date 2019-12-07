Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz says NAS Pensacola shooting was ‘planned terrorist attack, shooter not alone’

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted Saturday that the shooting at NAS Pensacola was a “planned terrorist attack and the shooter wasn’t alone.”

Just spoke w Saudi Ambassador Reema Al-Saud & received her condolences.



I expressed in the strongest possible terms that we expect to conduct our investigation w full cooperation & no interference from the Kingdom.



This was a planned terrorist attack & the shooter wasn’t alone — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 7, 2019

Gaetz said he spoke with Saudi Ambassador Reema Al-Saud and received her condolences. Gaetz also “expressed in the strongest possible terms that we expect to conduct our investigation with full cooperation & no interference from the Kingdom. “

Gaetz serves as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district, which spans from Escambia County to portions of Holmes County.

