PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County community members are mourning the loss of a man who helped shape Panama City Beach.

Local businessman and developer Wes Burnham has died. He was 86.

Burnham moved here from Birmingham in the 1970s. He quickly made an impact on Panama City Beach.

He’s best known for building the Edgewater Beach Resort, Edgewater Shopping Center, the Hombre Golf Course, the En Soleil Resort on Thomas Drive and the Marina Landing Condominium by the Hathaway Bridge.

He was also extremely involved in the community.

Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristopher McLane said the chamber gave Burnham their Pioneer Award in 2008.

This is their biggest award for people who really impact the community.

McLane said Burnham was a family man and truly loved watching Panama City Beach grow.

“His legacy to me will always be just the nicest guy that you could come up to and chat with,” McLane said. “Whether you’d see him on the golf course or at the front table at Firefly, you could truly just go up to him and get to know him. He loved his family, he loved Panama City Beach and he will be missed.”

The family has scheduled the funeral services for this Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Church.

Burnham would have been 87 years old on February 23.