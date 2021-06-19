Florida brother and sister lose new home from Tropical Storm Claudette

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Tropical Storm Claudette has hit many residents hard throughout the Gulf Coast… some harder than others.

One Northwest Florida man lost everything and is in the process of trying to figure out what to do next.

Pace homeowner, Guy Brooks tells WKRG News 5, “I was in the front living room when all of it happened sitting on the couch, drinking a cup of coffee, watching the news.”

Brooks says it was just him and his sister at his newly renovated home when the tornado hit. Adding his nephew ran over to his home banging on the door to get out as the tornado approached.

WKRG asked Brooks how scary the experience was?

“Pretty much… I haven’t gotten over the shock yet. It just come out of no where,” he stated.

Almost everything destroyed was destroyed of the home.

Brooks says, “It just came in here and vacuumed that roof right off like a banana peel.”

Leaving only a few items left to salvage.

In the middle of our interview with Brooks one of the room ceilings collapsed which he expects more ceilings will fall throughout the day.

Luckily, neighbors and family were quick to help brooks and his sister.

“We covered most of the stuff there up with tarps because the ceiling is fixing to cave in on it,” says Brooks. “The sheetrock and all that. We trying to cover most of the stuff we can with tarps so we can protect it until this weather breaks.”

Brooks says he doesn’t have insurance…And was still in the process of making his home.

Brooks says, “I was going to have a carport attached then I was going to get insurance on that and I guess it’s too late now.”

Brooks says he will be living with his nephew that lives down the road for the time being.

Family and friends are in the process of making a GoFundMe to help Brooks get back on his feet.