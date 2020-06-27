Florida breaks single-day coronavirus record

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Health Department Florida broke its single-day coronavirus record. On Saturday the FHD reported 9,585 new cases were confirmed in Florida.

The county-by-county breakdown is below:

Escambia County: 1338 confirmed cases and 44 reported deaths

Okaloosa County: 549 confirmed cases and 6 deaths

Santa Rosa County: 436 confirmed cases and 9 reported deaths

