Florida breaks single-day coronavirus record

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Health Department Florida broke its single-day coronavirus record. On Saturday the FHD reported 9,585 new cases were confirmed in Florida.
The county-by-county breakdown is below:
Escambia County: 1338 confirmed cases and 44 reported deaths
Okaloosa County: 549 confirmed cases and 6 deaths
Santa Rosa County: 436 confirmed cases and 9 reported deaths
