Florida boy travels to D.C. to fight for diabetes funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRG)- More than one hundred children from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) are in Washington to fight for funding. Including one Florida boy who’s sharing his story about type one diabetes.

Caden Kozieracki has type one diabetes. He was diagnosed at just six years old.

He loves playing basketball, but this thirteen has more on this mind than making baskets. “I have to come off the court or I can’t go on it just yet because of my blood sugar,” said Caden. “I have to fix that before I can.”

Type one takes technology, and resources to manage. Caden’s mom manages his from her smartwatch.

“I think I get busy in the maintenance because it is a 24-hour job,” said Caden’s mom Elizabeth Kozieracki. “It’s just this is what we’ve been handed this is what we’re going to do and it’s another job that I take care of.”

Caden and 160 other children spent three days in Washington lobbying for continued funding for type one diabetes research.

Congress provides $150 million each year for type one research. Some funding goes to develop technology that monitors blood glucose levels. Taking a little bit of the burden off of the children and their families.

However, that funding is set to expire in September.