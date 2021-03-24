Florida, Alabama named deadliest states for pedestrians

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new report by Smart Growth America names Florida as the deadliest state for pedestrians while Alabama is second and Mississippi is third, according to data collected over the past decade.

WKRG News 5 has covered several deadly accidents involving pedestrians over the past few years.

In early May, Robert Triplett was walking next to Highway 98 in Navarre when he was run over. The driver left the scene. His children are pleading for help finding the driver.

“Please come forward if you know anything, if you witnessed it, even if you did it… he’s a dad, a grandfather,” Amanda Triplett, his daughter, said.

In January, Adam Lay, a new father, was run over when he got out of his vehicle that broke down on the side of the road near the Escambia River bridge. It was a heartbreaking start to the new year for his family.

“I know that I’ll get through day by day with the grace of God but it’s just so hard knowing I can’t pick up the phone and call my son,” Deborah Ware said.

In 2019, a truck was caught on camera running through a group of people in a crosswalk in downtown Pensacola.

In 2018, a woman and baby were killed crossing West Cervantes Street. This tragedy sparked change, and FDOT has added lighting and lowered the speed limit. Crews are now adding crosswalks, traffic lights and putting up a low barrier in the middle. The safety improvement project is expected to be complete in early 2022.