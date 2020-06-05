Florida/Alabama I-10 COVID-19 screening checkpoint deactivated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Alabama/Florida state line I-10 COVID-19 screening checkpoint has been deactivated, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.

This is in accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ Phase 2 Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step plan for Florida’s Recovery.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to drive cautiously and safely while crews are working to deactivate the checkpoint.

However, FDOT says the Interstate 95 checkpoint at the Florida/Georgia state line remains active at this time.

Future updates will be provided via FDOT’s social media platforms – Facebook: @FLDOT, Twitter: @MyFDOT and Instagram: @my_fdot.

Motorists seeking real-time traffic information should refer to fl511.com/.

