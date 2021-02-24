Florida AG Moody to almost double award money for anonymous tips in murder cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Award money for tips leading to arrests in unsolved homicides is about to almost double in Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the near-doubling of award money for anonymous tips in murder cases that lead to an arrest Wednesday during a series of roundtable meetings in Orlando and Tampa to discuss the challenges facing homicide investigators as homicide crimes increase in many parts of the state.

The increase takes the maximum allowable award amount from $5,000 to $9,500 for anonymous tips provided to the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers that lead to arrests with the goal of increasing community participation in solving murders.

The homicide award increase is made possible by a partnership with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FCAS) and the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Local Crime Stoppers organizations pay the maximum amount available locally, and FACS is now authorized to pay the difference of the award totaling up to $9,500.

Over the past year, FACS received thousands of tips statewide that resulted in more than 2,000 arrests and more than 5,000 cases cleared.

There are 27 Crime Stopper organizations in Florida. Each local organization fields tips individually and offers reward amounts between $1,000-$5,000 to anonymous tipsters that provide information leading to an arrest. With the new increased incentive, the reward amount is now $9,500 for homicide tips leading to an arrest.

To report tips anonymously about unsolved crimes, citizens can now simply dial **TIPS. For emergencies, dial 911.