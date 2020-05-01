Flora-Bama to reopen restaurants May 4

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flora-Bama will be opening all of their restaurants next week.

The Flora-Bama says based on the CDC guidance and executive order given by the Governor of Florida, as of Monday, May 4th, 2020 the Flora-Bama properties will be partially opening back up.

“America and the world will get through this crisis. Let’s all remain calm and help each other through it. It is only temporary, and we will soon be back to normal. Even with this great slowdown and sacrifice, Americans are still more blessed than anywhere on earth, so let’s remember that and we will emerge stronger than ever before. We love everyone.”

The main Flora-Bama Beachfront Oyster Bar and Restaurant is open for DINE-IN seating Sunday-Wednesday 11 am to 10 pm, Thursday- Saturday 11 am to 11 pm.

Flora-Bama Gift Shop is open Sunday-Wednesday 9 am – 10pm, Thursday – Saturday 9 am – 11 pm

Flora-Bama Yacht Club is open for DINE-IN seating daily from 11am to 10 pm

Flora-Bama Ole River Grill is open for DINE-IN seating Sunday-Thursday 11 am to 10 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am to 11 pm.

The main Flora-Bama Bar on the beachside is still temporarily closed after going into effect March 16th.

Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports is open daily from 8 am to 5 pm. For online booking go to fishflorbama.com or call 251-980-5222

Flora-Bama Liquor Store is open daily from 9 am to 10 pm.

