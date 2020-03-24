Flora-Bama offering free drink cards with gift card purchases

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama is offering incentives for customers buying gift cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For customers who purchase $50 gift cards, Flora-Bama will give you three free drink cards. For customers who purchase $100 gift cards, they’ll receive seven free drink cards.

These proceeds from gift card sales are helping Flora-Bama ownership team pay employees during its shutdown.

Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill are open for to-go/curbside pickup orders only.

Here’s how to get the free drink cards with gift card purchases:

You can purchase your Gift Cards to receive free drink cards at:


• The Flora-Bama Gift Shop (Open ‪9AM-7PM‬ daily)
• The Flora-Bama Online Store
• The Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto Store (Open ‪9AM-10PM‬ daily)

Call the Liquor Store to place your order, pay over the phone and it’ll be ready for pickup within 15 minutes, according to Flora-Bama.

You will need to bring your ID and Credit Card for proof upon arrival for pickup.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories