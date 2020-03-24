Flora-Bama offering free drink cards with gift card purchases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama is offering incentives for customers buying gift cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For customers who purchase $50 gift cards, Flora-Bama will give you three free drink cards. For customers who purchase $100 gift cards, they’ll receive seven free drink cards.

These proceeds from gift card sales are helping Flora-Bama ownership team pay employees during its shutdown.

Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill are open for to-go/curbside pickup orders only.

Here’s how to get the free drink cards with gift card purchases:

You can purchase your Gift Cards to receive free drink cards at:



• The Flora-Bama Gift Shop (Open ‪9AM-7PM‬ daily)

• The Flora-Bama Online Store

• The Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto Store (Open ‪9AM-10PM‬ daily)

Call the Liquor Store to place your order, pay over the phone and it’ll be ready for pickup within 15 minutes, according to Flora-Bama.

You will need to bring your ID and Credit Card for proof upon arrival for pickup.

