Flora-Bama host Mullet Toss; Oct 23-25th

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flora-Bama Mullet Toss

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama is hosting the belated Mullet Toss from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25. Kids toss begins at 10:00 AM and adults toss begins at noon. Winners will be announced at 4:30 PM.

No cover charge before 6:00 PM.

After 6:00 PM: Adults $5, 18-20 $15.

Tossing a fish with a “Mullet Toss” T-shirt costs $15. Portion of the shirt sales goes to the Community Drug and Alcohol Council and local Youth Outreach Program.

Miss Mullet contest to be held at 3 PM on Saturday, October 24.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories