Flora-Bama host Mullet Toss; Oct 23-25th

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama is hosting the belated Mullet Toss from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25. Kids toss begins at 10:00 AM and adults toss begins at noon. Winners will be announced at 4:30 PM.

No cover charge before 6:00 PM.

After 6:00 PM: Adults $5, 18-20 $15.

Tossing a fish with a “Mullet Toss” T-shirt costs $15. Portion of the shirt sales goes to the Community Drug and Alcohol Council and local Youth Outreach Program.

Miss Mullet contest to be held at 3 PM on Saturday, October 24.

