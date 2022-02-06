PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A famous bar on the Florida Alabama stateline gets serious for a special tribute. This is video sent to us by the Flora-Bama. For the past year, the lounge has played host to U.S. Army Ranger Association monthly meetings.

Saturday they began hosting meetings as “Flora-Bama Ranger Base Kinney.” It’s named for US Army Ranger Gabe Kinney. He, along with his wife of 77 years Elena, celebrated his 101st birthday there. He turned 101 this week. According to a news release from the Flora-Bama, Kinney “is only one of four surviving Merrill Marauders from WWII who fought the Japanese 800+ miles across the Jungles of Burma with 36 Combat engagements with Japanese elite forces.” They thanked him for his service and said they’re proud to carry his name.