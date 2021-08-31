Flood warning continues along Perdido River near Barrineau Park

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Hurricane Ida did not bring as much rain to Northwest Florida as what’s been reported farther west, but one road that leads between Florida and Alabama is flooded.

A flood warning is in effect along the Perdido River near Barrineau Park in Escambia County, Fla.

Barrineau Park Road is closed in the area of the bridge. The flood stage is 13 feet, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, it was reported to be 14.35 feet. It’s expected to crest Wednesday night at 16.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.