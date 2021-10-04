Flash Flood warnings in NW Florida, cars flooded in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A wet start to the workweek in Northwest Florida — Okaloosa County deputies responded to flooded roadways in Destin.
The sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos Monday morning after deputies closed off lanes of HWY 98.
Deputies also responded to one car that flooded near the Destin Commons in a parking lot.
The eastbound lane shut down in multiple spots between Crystal Beach Drive and Regatta Bay Road. A few low-lying areas on Commons drive also saw a washover.
The First Alert Storm team says the Destin area received more than 5 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologists predict a few more inches over the coming days. Rain chances are expected to go down by Thursday morning.
OCSO works with the Okaloosa County Board to monitor flooded roads.
Okaloosa County shared the following weather update with WKRG News 5:
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOBILE HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR…
SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN FLORIDA…
* UNTIL 500 PM CDT.
* AT 1114 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN OVER
THE GULF OF MEXICO MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARD SOUTHEAST OKALOOSA
COUNTY. PARTS OF DESTIN, NICEVILLE, AND SEMINOLE HAVE ALREADY
RECEIVED 3 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH A FEW RAIN GAUGE REPORTS NEAR
7 INCHES IN SEMINOLE. THE ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN MOVING INTO THE
AREA COULD PRODUCE ANOTHER 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN THIS AFTERNOON,
WHICH WILL LIKELY PROLONG ANY ONGOING FLOODING AND POTENTIALLY
RESULT IN NEW AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING.
HAZARD…FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.
SOURCE…EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED.
IMPACT…FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN
AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS
OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW-LYING AREAS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE…
NICEVILLE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, VALPARAISO, LAKE LORRAINE, SHALIMAR,
POSTIL, EGLIN VILLAGE, SEMINOLE AND LONGWOOD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLESNational Weather Service