Flash Flood warnings in NW Florida, cars flooded in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A wet start to the workweek in Northwest Florida — Okaloosa County deputies responded to flooded roadways in Destin.

The sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos Monday morning after deputies closed off lanes of HWY 98.

Deputies also responded to one car that flooded near the Destin Commons in a parking lot.

The eastbound lane shut down in multiple spots between Crystal Beach Drive and Regatta Bay Road. A few low-lying areas on Commons drive also saw a washover.

The First Alert Storm team says the Destin area received more than 5 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

Meteorologists predict a few more inches over the coming days. Rain chances are expected to go down by Thursday morning.

OCSO works with the Okaloosa County Board to monitor flooded roads.

Okaloosa County shared the following weather update with WKRG News 5: