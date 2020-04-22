Fla. tourism industry to encourage in-state vacations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly. That’s what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday. The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers. The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing. Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year. Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%.

