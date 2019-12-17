Fla. Sen. Scott: Military officers should be allowed to carry firearms on U.S. military bases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement Tuesday, saying military officers should be able to carry firearms on U.S. military bases.
This comes after the shooting at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6, where three Navy members were killed.
“It defies logic that our men and women in uniform, who we train to operate multi-million dollar pieces of military equipment and trust to keep our country safe, are not allowed to carry firearms on U.S. military bases. It’s time for this policy to change. The terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola shows that it’s more important than ever for our men and women in uniform to be in a position to defend themselves. I will work with the leadership of the Armed Services Committees and the Department of Defence to see what needs to be done to change this policy and allow military officers to carry firearms on U.S. military bases.Sen. Rick Scott